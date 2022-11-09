Casey Anthony gives first on-camera interview since being acquitted of her daughter’s murder

Casey Anthony listens to the testimony of Krystal Holloway, who claims to have had an affair with Anthony's father, during her murder trial at the Orange County Courthouse on June 30, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. Anthony's defense attorneys argued that she didn't kill her two-year-old daughter Caylee, but that she accidentally drowned. (Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images)

Casey Anthony is back in the headlines after 11 years, but this time with her first on-camera interview since being acquitted of murdering her 2-year-old daughter.

Peacock announced on Twitter that “Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies” will premiere on Nov. 29.

“After 11 years, Casey Anthony breaks her silence for the first time on camera,” said the streaming service.

Director Alexandra Dean said in a statement to NBC News that she believes the series will “surprise many and cause the American public to look at this story in a new light.”

The docuseries is set to display Anthony’s personal archives, behind-the-scenes footage and the defense’s evidence to show both sides of the story that have never been seen before.

“While having access to Casey was critical, it was even more important that we had complete editorial control over the outcome of the reporting we did,” Dean said. “Casey did not see or give notes on the film.”

Anthony was famously acquitted of charges of murder, manslaughter and child abuse in the 2011 murder trial for the death of her 2-year-old daughter.

Her daughter, Caylee Anthony, was supposedly last seen on June 16, 2008. Her grandmother reported her missing on July 15 of that year.

The police arrested Casey Anthony on charges of child neglect when she told police that Caylee disappeared with a babysitter.

Photos of Anthony partying in the weeks following her daughter’s disappearance surfaced.

On December 11, 2008, a utility worker near the Anthony home found skeletal remains that were determined to be Caylee’s. Experts testified that air samples proved decaying human remains had been in Casey Anthony’s trunk.

Prosecutors believed Anthony drugged Caylee with chloroform and duct-taped her mouth to suffocate her but could not find proof of Anthony’s DNA on the duct tape.

After a month and a half of the trial, the jury took less than 11 hours to find Anthony not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter and aggravated child abuse. However, she was convicted of four counts of lying to the police, with two counts being dropped later, and served about three years in prison.

The Florida Department of Children and Families concluded that Anthony was responsible for her daughter’s death because her “actions or the lack of actions … ultimately resulted or contributed in the death of the child.”

Peacock released a teaser that shows Anthony getting situated before her on-camera interview. A voice behind the camera asks Anthony, “Why talk to me now when you’re not getting creative control?” Anthony looks at the camera and the footage cuts out.

You can stream the docuseries only on Peacock in late November.