Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old West Virginia girl believed to be in grave danger

An Amber Alert has been issued for Mila Carf, a 6-year-old West Virginia girl who is believed to be in grave danger.

Authorities say her non-custodial mother, Shana Carf, abducted her on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Ona, West Virginia.

Mila is 4 feet, weighs 65 pounds and was last seen wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt, black pants and athletic shoes, according to the West Virginia State Police.

Officials report that the two may be traveling in a white 2014 four-door Toyota Corolla with West Virginia registration 33G810.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mila Carf, please contact The West Virginia State Police at 304-558-7778, your local 911, or *SP on your cellphone.