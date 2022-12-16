Report: Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss left suicide note, references ‘past challenges’

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, call or text 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

A new report gives a bit of insight into what may have led to the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, TMZ reports.

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who quickly rose to fame after being featured as a DJ on the Ellen DeGeneres talk show and as a dancer on “So You Think You Can Dance,” passed away at a hotel by suicide, according to the Los Angeles Medical examiner. He was just 40 years old.

His death left many across the country heartbroken and searching for answers.

Now, a note found by law enforcement gives a bit of insight into what may have led to his death, according to TMZ.

The note, which was said to be left at the scene, “was an ambiguous reference to his past challenges,” police told TMZ. It was not clear what challenges he was referring to in the note.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or mental health matters, you can call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or chat with someone by clicking here.


