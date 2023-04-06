SOUND OFF: What are your thoughts on FloydFest 2023 being canceled?

FLOYD, Va. – FloydFest won’t be happening this summer, event leaders announced Thursday morning.

This comes after organizers released a statement last week, saying that Festival Park, FloydFest’s new location, “is not currently viable for a 2023 festival” because of final permitting and logistical factors beyond their control.

FloydFest said the decision certainly wasn’t an easy one and that it wasn’t made until a review and thorough vetting of multiple alternative options.

