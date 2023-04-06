FloydFest 2023 canceled, options for ticketholders

FLOYD, Va. – This year’s FloydFest has been canceled, according to event organizers.

As we reported previously, organizers said that Festival Park, FloydFest’s new location, “is not currently viable for a 2023 festival” because of final permitting and logistical factors beyond their control.

We’re told the decision comes after a review and thorough vetting of multiple alternative options to move forward with the festival.

“Make zero mistake — FloydFest is not going anywhere. We hope to see each of you, our FloydFest Family, in July 2024, as we christen your new home, FestivalPark,” FloydFest organizers said in a press release.

Ticketholders are now being given two options: to get a refund or to keep them for FloydFest 2024.

With a rollover, organizers said ticketholders can use their tickets from FloydFest 23~Forever for FloydFest 2024 without having to take any action at all — except for noting the choice here.

To get a refund, you must choose that option here, organizers said.

All ticketholders are being asked to submit their choice of rollover or refund by May 5.

Officials said if a ticketholder does not fill out the form, tickets will automatically roll over for next year’s event.

“The outpouring of love, understanding, and support we received last week following our initial announcement was extraordinary, and we will never forget it,” FloydFest officials said. “A special thanks, also, to our partners, vendors, suppliers, staff, volunteers, and community & regional supporters, who join in our excitement, pivot, and planning for 2024.”

Let us know your thoughts on the cancellation in the form below: