Changes could be coming to FloydFest 2023 due to logistical factors

FLOYD, Va. – FloydFest 2023 may look a little different than expected this summer due to logistical factors, event leaders announced on Facebook.

In a social media post, the festival explained that Festival Park, its new location, “is not currently viable for a 2023 festival” because of final permitting and logistical factors beyond their control.

Event leaders went on to state that they are currently considering all of their options and will have an update on April 6.

They emphasized that the festival itself is still as of now on and they will do all that they can to bring music to the mountains this summer.

“Make zero mistake — FloydFest and its future are strong, and this we do know: We will see each of you, our FloydFest Family, in July 2024, as we christen your new home, FestivalPark. More information will be announced next week. We love you. Thank you. Stay tuned,” the post read.