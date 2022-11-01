Magic in the mountains: FloydFest announces 2023 lineup, details

CHECK, Va. – There are a lot of firsts coming to FloydFest next year.

On Tuesday, FloydFest organizers announced more details for their 2023 festival, including their new location at “FestivalPark” and a list of headliners.

FloydFest 23 ~ Forever will be held from July 26 to July 30 next year, organizers said.

So far, they’ve announced over 15 artists and performers bringing the magic to the mountains in 2023, which include:

The Black Crowes,

My Morning Jacket,

Sheryl Crow,

Goose,

Elle King,

Yelawolf and Shooter Jennings Present: Sometimes Y,

Ripe,

Shane Smith & The Saints,

Atlin Gün,

Nikki Lane,

The Hip Abduction,

Ian Noe,

Neighbor,

Eggy,

The Wilder Blue,

Palmyra,

The Jared Stout Band.

The festival will also include vendors, craft beers and foods, healing arts, workshops, camping and children’s activities, outdoor adventures, onsite art installations, and a final lineup of nearly 100 artists performing over a five-day span, organizers said.

FloydFest highlighted their brand new website, evolving lineup, rules, and a detailed FAQ page, which you can find links to below:

Tickets for the festival go on sale at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, and can be purchased here.

We’re told the second round of lineup additions will be released on Nov. 15.