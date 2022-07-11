Friction in Floyd County over new location of Floyd Fest

The community has mixed reactions on the change

CHECK, Va. – Floyd Fest is just weeks away but it is moving to a new home next year, and residents are already voicing their frustrations about the 2023 changes.

Floyd Fest organizers said they are trying to work with the people who will be their new neighbors.

Next year, Floyd Fest will move to a new site off of U.S. 221 in the Check area.

But a few Check residents voiced their disapproval about the tens of thousands of people expected to come to a board of supervisors meeting in late June.

“Because Floyd Fest is coming home to Floyd,” Kirsten Vest said. “No. More like they are wrecking Check.”

Sam Calhoun, the COO of Floyd Fest, said the last thing they want to do is cause problems.

“Our number one job is to keep our patrons safe,” Calhoun said. “And secondary to that is of course we want to be good neighbors.”

The new property owner sent a letter to the residents to introduce themselves.

The letter mentioned that law enforcement agencies and contractors of the festival are working to arrange it properly.

The letter also mentions a list of “steps taken to date,” like environmental due diligence and a list of agencies to acquire permits.

But Dan Vest is worried the area won’t be able to handle the heavy traffic.

“Big City traffic on county roads, noise and crime to checker it does not seem like what someone should be bragging about bringing home,” Vest said.

Calhoun said the festival could bring up to $4 million for the economy, and their plan is to also hire 400 employees, which he hopes to hire from the Floyd County area.

“It will only be around for five days a year of course,” Calhoun said. “We put heads in beds and gas in tanks.”

However, Sean Jackson said he would rather see the 200 acres be used for farming purposes.

“And what’s at stake is nothing less than our future,” Jackson said. “It’s very straightforward, no farms, no food, no future.”

Calhoun told 10 News they still want to work with the residents and are open to answering questions.

The letter also offers the residents free tickets to experience this year’s Floyd Fest in Patrick County and a tour of the new site.