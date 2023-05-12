PIN IT: Submit your graduation pics for a chance to be featured on TV!🎓

It’s that time of year, when we celebrate all the accomplishments of those who are graduating.

Whether it be from high school or college, we’re proud of all the graduates across our region. Congratulations, Class of 2023!

We know many of you are proud of your graduating loved one, friend, or maybe even yourself. So, submit your graduation pics to Pin It for a chance to be featured online and on-air!

And, if you have any throwback pictures of you from graduation, we’d love to show off those, too!

How to use Pin It:

Upload your photo to Pin It under the “Something Good” channel

Include the name of the graduate and their school in the description (optional); or if you submit a throwback photo, be sure to include your name and the year you graduated

Hit submit

Be on the lookout for your photos during our newscasts on our social media platforms

Once you upload your pictures, you should see them below:

See More Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.