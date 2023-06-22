📸YOUR PHOTOS: See Pin It submissions for National Dog Dad Day

Last week, we asked all the dog dads out there to submit their pics for National Dog Dad Day.

The 10 News team has enjoyed seeing all the sweet submissions, and now, it’s time to share them.

If you’d still like to submit a pic, you can. Plus, it’s easy!

All you have to do is:

Upload your photo to Pin It under the Precious Pets channel

Include your pet’s name in the description (optional)

Hit submit

Be on the lookout for your furry friends during our newscasts and on our social media platforms

Okay, now for the moment you’ve been waiting for — let’s see those pics!



1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.