62º

WEATHER ALERT

News

📸YOUR PHOTOS: See Pin It submissions for National Dog Dad Day

Scroll down to see your submissions

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: National Dog Dad Day, Pin It
National Dog Dad Day (WSLS)

Last week, we asked all the dog dads out there to submit their pics for National Dog Dad Day.

The 10 News team has enjoyed seeing all the sweet submissions, and now, it’s time to share them.

If you’d still like to submit a pic, you can. Plus, it’s easy!

All you have to do is:

  • Upload your photo to Pin It under the Precious Pets channel
  • Include your pet’s name in the description (optional)
  • Hit submit
  • Be on the lookout for your furry friends during our newscasts and on our social media platforms

Okay, now for the moment you’ve been waiting for — let’s see those pics!


1.

Rebekah

Philip’s first year as a Dog Dad!! He’s the best ❤️ 🐶

0
Roanoke

2.

Haleylaw
0
Roanoke

3.

Robin Shinault

Sandy Belle and dig dad Steve ❤️

0
Roanoke

4.

J Barthol

Oakley and her Dad

0
Roanoke

5.

Larissa Wright

Rascal and his Dad keeping warm at the baseball game.

0
Roanoke

6.

Bets
0
Roanoke

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email