FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president, Feb. 4, 2023, at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, N.Y. Hunter Biden is expected to appear before a federal judge Wednesday, July 26 to plead guilty to two tax crimes and admit to possessing a gun as a drug user in a deal with the Justice Department that is likely going to spare him time behind bars.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

