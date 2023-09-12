$5,000 reward offered as search continues for escaped inmate in Henrico County

Twenty-one-year-old Naseem Isaiah Roulack has been on the run since Saturday, Aug. 12 after escaping from the supervision of two VADOC security officers at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – The search continues for an inmate who escaped from a hospital in Henrico County a month ago from today, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Twenty-one-year-old Naseem Isaiah Roulack has been on the run since Saturday, Aug. 12 after escaping from the supervision of two VADOC security officers at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital.

Roulack is currently serving a 13-year sentence in connection with charges of aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit and run, authorities said.

The Virginia Department of Corrections told 10 News that Roulack is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 225 pounds. He also has four tattoos: one on his chest that says “Marie,” one on his left arm that reads “RIP Ish,” one on his right cheek that reads “Cut Throat” and another on his right arm that reads “Faith Is Seeing Light With Your Heart When All Your Eyes See Is Darkness.”

The U.S. Marshals Service is now offering a cash reward of $5,000 for any information leading to the capture and apprehension of Roulack.

If you see Roulack, you’re urged to not approach him; instead, contact the VADOC’s fugitive line or Virginia State Police.

The VADOC’s fugitive line can be reached at 1-877-896-5764 and Virginia State Police can be reached by dialing #77 or 911. The U.S. Marshals Service can be contacted at 1-877-WANTED2, or tips can be submitted via the USMS Tips app.