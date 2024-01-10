CES 2024 updates: The most interesting news and gadgets from tech's big show

A barista robot designed by Richtech Robotics performs during the CES tech show Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

LAS VEGAS – Welcome to CES 2024. This multi-day trade event put on by the Consumer Technology Association is expected to bring some 130,000 attendees and more than 4,000 exhibitors to Las Vegas. The latest advances and gadgets across personal tech, transportation, health care, sustainability and more will be on display, with burgeoning uses of artificial intelligence almost everywhere you look.

The Associated Press will keep a running report of everything we find interesting from the floor of CES, from the latest announcements to most quirky smart gadgets.

YOUR OWN PERSONAL ROBOTIC MASSEUSE

Artificial intelligence has been seen powering smart home hubs, cars, TVs, medical devices and even fingernail printers at CES 202, now the technology is even giving massages.

Created by French company Capsix Robotics, iYU uses artificial intelligence to perform a real-time body scan and recommend the best kind of experience for the user. A robotic arm then performs a variety of techniques, whether it’s a massage for pressure or a deep massage for muscles.

“Now it’s every day massage,” says Capsix Robotics founder Francois Eyssautier.

WANT A PHYSICAL KEYBOARD FOR YOUR iPHONE?

It’s a new product but the functionality might ring familiar — Clicks Technologies’ iPhone keyboard is making a splash at CES 2024.

The smartphone accessory is aimed at, according to co-founder Johnathan Young, three core audiences: iPhone users with dexterity or accessibility issues, the younger generation looking to stand out, and people who miss their previous smartphone keyboards.

When asked about the product’s reception at the annual tech conference, Young said;

“Well we had expectations for CES. Let’s just say they’ve been blown apart because it’s been absolutely fantastic.”

Prices range from $139 to $159.

GETTNG YOUR VOICE BACK

Dutch startup Whispp aims to use artificial intelligence to help millions of people suffering from vocal impairments speak again in their natural voices.

While many current assistive technologies focus on speech-to-text or text-to-speech, Whispp is using audio-to-audio-based AI, resulting in almost real-time speech conversion.

Users also have the unique ability to recreate their distinct voice by providing recordings of their current or past voice, adding a personalized touch to their own communication.

At CES 2024, Whispp launched an AI-powered assistive speech and phone-calling app.

MARTHA STEWART, TECHNOLOGIST

Last night, businesswoman and media personality Martha Stewart took to the kitchen stage at the Samsung CES booth to craft her famed “Martha-tini” and smashed potatoes using the company's SmartThings technology.

As a bonus, the famed cooking, entertaining and homemaking celebrity revealed how she first got hooked onto the tech culture scene.

“Well, I got my first computer in 1982. An IBM. I still have it. ... and all my friends and I would sit up all night long trying to figure out what the computer could do for us.”