🐶 Send us pics of your furry friends for National Hug Your Puppy Day

Send in your paw-fect pics for a chance to be featured on-air and online!

I don’t know about you guys, but doggy cuddles are some of the BEST kind of cuddles. Had a long day? Nothing that warm snuggles with your pup can’t fix.

I’m sure we all enjoy showing our pets some love, especially if you’re a dog mom like myself. But, if you didn’t already know (I didn’t at first😅), National Hug Your Puppy Day (Jan. 21) is right around the corner and it’s the perfect day to show your furry friend a little extra love.

While you’re giving your fur baby all the belly rubs their little hearts desire, be sure to send in pics of your paw-fect pets for a chance for them to shine like the superstars they are on WSLS 10.

And if you’re more of a cat person, don’t worry - you can get in on the fun, too. We’d love to see your sassy feline friends.

Exclusive newsletter for members of the WSLS Insiders club Email Address Click here to sign up

Wondering how it works? No worries, it’s as easy as pie!

How to use Pin It:

Upload your photo to Pin It under the Precious Pets channel

Include your pet’s name in the description (optional)

Hit submit

Give your pet a yummy treat, they deserve it

Be on the lookout for your fur babies during our newscasts and on our social media platforms

Once you upload your pictures, you should see them below:

See More Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.