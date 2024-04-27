Healthwatch: Warnings about ‘vampire facials’

The CDC has issued a warning about a cosmetic procedure called a “vampire facial.”

The procedure involves drawing a patient’s blood and injecting the platelets into the face.

Proponents said it beautifies the skin and can reduce wrinkles and acne scars.

But the CDC said there’s a link between the procedure and a risk for the HIV transmission.

It highlighted a case in New Mexico, where three women contracted the virus after they received “vampire facials” at an unlicensed establishment.

Experts said the procedure itself is low risk, but you can keep yourself safe by making sure the establishment is licensed and that needles are being taken directly from the original packaging.