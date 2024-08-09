WATCH: WSLS 10 digital-only newscast on Debby - Aug. 9, 2024

Debby has moved out of our area rather quickly, and we’re here to explain what comes next and what you can expect in the weekend ahead.

In a digital-only newscast at 5 p.m. Friday, Your Local Weather Authority will provide a full breakdown of where we could see light to moderate rain, when wind gusts will settle down and where Debby will be headed next.

We’re also monitoring areas where flooding could still be a concern after heavy rainfall Thursday, which could cause river levels to peak.

You can watch this digital-only newscast on whichever device you use to stream WSLS 10, whether that be your Roku device, phone, tablet or laptop.

And as always, we’d love to see what the weather conditions are like in your area. If it is safe to do, be sure to snap a pic and then send it to us through 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast. for a chance to be a part of our forecast.

