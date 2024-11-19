VDSS offering assistance for those affected by Hurricane Helene

The Virginia Department of Social Services is offering a new way to help people affected by the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene.

The temporary disaster supplemental nutrition assistance program or “D-snap” program is designed to help people in the hardest hit areas and provide immediate food assistance for people suffering financial hardships due to the disaster. Eligible residents can apply for benefits until Nov. 22.

Residents in Carroll, Grayson, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe counties will be able to apply for benefits until this Friday. For a full list of specific locations, click here. You must bring a form of identification to complete your application.

To qualify, individuals must meet the federal Disaster Gross Income Limit guidelines and have experienced the following: