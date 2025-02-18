Middle East latest: Egypt postpones Arab summit on Gaza to March 4

An aerial photograph taken by a drone shows tents amidst the destruction caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Mohammad Abu Samra)

Egypt has postponed an emergency Arab summit to counter U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to remove the Palestinian population from the Gaza Strip and take over the territory.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the summit would be held in Cairo on March 4 allow for further “logistical and objective preparations.”

Recommended Videos

The summit, which had been scheduled for Feb. 27, came after Trump’s proposal sent shockwaves across the region.

Palestinians and Arab countries have universally rejected any displacement of the territory’s population. Israel has welcomed the proposal, which human rights groups say could amount to forced displacement in violation of international law.

Hamas on Tuesday said it will release the last six living Israeli hostages under the first phase of a ceasefire agreement.

Here's the latest:

Hamas says it will free 6 Israeli hostages on Saturday

CAIRO — A top Hamas leader says the militant group will release six Israeli hostages on Saturday.

The six are the last living hostages set to be freed under the first phase of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Three hostages had been expected to be freed on Saturday.

The warring sides have yet to negotiate the second and more difficult phase, in which Hamas would release dozens more hostages in exchange for a lasting ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal.

Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya announced the decision in prerecorded remarks on Tuesday.

The releases have come in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Palestinian President Abbas fires official who criticized him for ending ‘martyrs' fund'

JERUSALEM — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has fired an official who criticized his decision to end a system that paid stipends to the families of prisoners, including those convicted of deadly attacks against Israelis.

Abbas announced the replacement of Qadoura Fares as head of a prisoner affairs body on Tuesday, without providing an explanation.

Last week, Abbas put an end to what was known as the “martyrs’ fund,” acquiescing to longstanding demands by the United States and Israel. Many Palestinians viewed the payments as compensation for people harmed in the course of their struggle against Israeli military rule.

The United States and Israel had long criticized the practice, saying it incentivized violence.

Abbas is deeply unpopular among Palestinians, many of whom view his Palestinian Authority as corrupt and autocratic.

The Hamas militant group, which drove Abbas’ forces from Gaza in 2007, criticized Fares’ firing, saying it reflected the “oppression and exclusion” practiced by the authority and its “submission to Zionist and American dictates.”

UN agency says Israel shuts 4 schools in east Jerusalem

JERUSALEM — The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees says Israeli forces raided four of its schools in east Jerusalem, ordering their closure.

Israel has severed all ties with the agency, known as UNRWA, and bars it from operating in its territory. It says the agency allowed itself to be infiltrated by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, allegations denied by U.N. officials.

UNRWA said police entered a training center by force on Tuesday, firing tear gas and sound grenades and ordering its evacuation. It said 350 students and 30 staff were present during the raid on the Qalandiya Training Center.

It said police and city officials ordered the closure of three other schools in east Jerusalem, two of which proceeded with the school day.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli authorities.

Roland Friedrich, UNRWA director for the occupied West Bank, including east Jerusalem, said the raids were an “unacceptable violation of United Nations privileges and immunities,” and a “denial of the right to education for children and trainees.”

Egypt postpones Arab summit on Gaza

CAIRO — Egypt has postponed an emergency Arab summit to counter President Donald Trump’s proposal to remove the Palestinian population from the Gaza Strip and take over the territory.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said in a terse statement on Tuesday that the summit would be held in Cairo on March 4 allow for further “logistical and objective preparations,” without elaborating.

The summit, which had been scheduled for Feb. 27, came after Trump’s proposal sent shockwaves across the region.

Palestinians and Arab countries have universally rejected any displacement of the territory’s population. Israel has welcomed the proposal, which human rights groups say could amount to forced displacement in violation of international law.