Skip to main content
Clear icon
77º
Join Insider

News

Ruud beats Cerundolo in straight sets to reach Madrid Open final

Tales Azzoni

Associated Press

Tags: Aryna Sabalenka, Sports, Lorenzo Musetti, Casper Ruud, Jack Draper, Francisco Cerundolo, Coco Gauff
1 / 8
Casper Ruud of Norway returns the ball against Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina during men's semifinal at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, May 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Casper Ruud of Norway returns the ball against Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina during men's semifinal at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, May 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Casper Ruud of Norway returns the ball against Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina during men's semifinal at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, May 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Casper Ruud of Norway celebrates after winning against Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina during men's semifinal at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, May 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Casper Ruud of Norway returns the ball against Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina during men's semifinal at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, May 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina returns the ball against Casper Ruud of Norway during men's semifinal at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, May 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Casper Ruud of Norway serves against Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina during men's semifinal at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, May 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Casper Ruud of Norway celebrates after winning against Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina during men's semifinal at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, May 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Casper Ruud of Norway returns the ball against Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina during men's semifinal at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, May 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

MADRID – Casper Ruud overcame a rib ailment to defeat Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets and reach the Madrid Open final on Friday.

Ruud received treatment on his rib three games into the match and went on to beat Cerundolo 6-4, 7-5 on the Caja Magica center court.

Recommended Videos

The 15th-ranked Norwegian saved 15 of the 18 break points he faced against the 21st-ranked Argentine.

A former world No. 2, Ruud will return to the top 10 thanks to his campaign in Madrid.

He will play the final against sixth-ranked Jack Draper or 11th-ranked Lorenzo Musetti, who meet in the other semifinal later Friday.

Coco Gauff and top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka will meet in the women's final on Saturday.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS