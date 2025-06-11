Easy ways to keep kids active this summer

School is officially out for the summer, and that means parents are going to be hearing “I’m bored” a lot more often.

So, what can they do to keep their little ones active and entertained?

“It could be a bowling night. It could just be going for a hike. Going for a hike with a little kid is actually pretty fun when you teach them how to put things in their backpack, where they’re in charge of their own water bottle, their own snacks and even dressing for appropriate weather,” said Richard So, MD, pediatrician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

Dr. So said it can be helpful to sit down with your kids and make an “I’m bored jar” with different activities to do this summer.

They don’t have to be expensive or require a lot of effort.

Some options include camping out in the backyard, going for a walk, visiting the library, or the zoo.

You could also build a fort, have a water balloon fight, swim at the pool, compete in a contest, play a board game, or do arts and crafts.

Dr. So said every minute of every day doesn’t have to be planned out either, it’s okay for kids to be bored sometimes.

“So, the exact opposite of boredom is being overscheduled. You have camp, then you have a soccer game, then you have music lessons,” he said. “There are some kids that need that type of structure. But you just have to have balance in your family.”

Dr. So said he doesn’t mind kids playing video games.

He said in the post-COVID world, it’s become a way for them to socialize.

And as for screen time in general, moderation is key.