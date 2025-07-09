What is biohacking? Here’s everything you need to know

Experts say some examples of biohacking include exercising, making dietary changes, using fitness trackers to monitor progress, watching stress levels, taking supplements and trying to optimize sleep.

Hollywood is known for its beauty trends, and the latest one to catch headlines is called ‘biohacking.’

But what exactly is that?

“Biohacking is a broad term that describes an approach an individual can take to improve their performance, their longevity, their appearance, or their general health,” said Martin Newman, MD, plastic surgeon at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Newman said some examples of biohacking include exercising, making dietary changes, using fitness trackers to monitor progress, watching stress levels, taking supplements and trying to optimize sleep.

He said it’s no surprise that ‘biohacking’ has grown in popularity among celebrities since they are often scrutinized for their appearance.

So, are there any risks with this trend?

Dr. Newman said a person can overdo it if they’re not careful, which is why he suggests consulting with a healthcare provider first.

“With biohacking, you can become obsessed, watching one’s weight meticulously, counting calories down to the calorie. I think that any approach to improving one’s health, appearance, performance, should be done in moderation, and with the guidance of a medical physician,” said Dr. Newman.

Dr. Newman notes that if you want to try biohacking, you don’t need to spend a lot of money on fancy products or technology.

An affordable way to improve your health is to focus on diet and exercise with guidance from a healthcare professional.