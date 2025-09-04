825 jobs coming to South Boston with Hitachi Energy expansion

Hitachi Energy is set to invest $457 million to expand its transformer production facility in South Boston, bringing 825 new jobs to the Commonwealth, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Thursday.

The new facility is expected to produce large power transformers that play a key role in high-voltage transmission, power generation, AI data centers and large-scale industrial applications. Once finished, this campus will be the largest manufacturing site for large power transformers in the United States, according to a press release.

Thank you, Hitachi Energy, for trusting Virginia, again! Hard-working Virginians and a business-friendly environment are what first brought Hitachi Energy to the Commonwealth. Now, after years of success here, they are doubling down on that decision with this landmark investment in South Boston. Eight-hundred and twenty-five new jobs will be transformational for Southside Virginia, as will the power transformers those new hires are set to build. These transformers are critical to our Nation’s electrical grid and will be built right here in Virginia. Gov. Glenn Youngkin

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership teamed up with Halifax County, the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance, and the General Assembly’s Major Employment and Investment (MEI) Project Approval Commission to secure the project for Virginia. Hitachi Energy could receive an MEI custom performance grant of $29.4 million to help cover site preparation and facility costs, pending approval by the Virginia General Assembly.

The project will also be supported by a local and state government partnership aimed at jump-starting workforce housing. Halifax County donated 10 acres near the facility, and a grant from Virginia’s new Workforce Housing Investment Program will speed up construction of 96 housing units for workers and their families. Plus, Halifax County is waiving permit and connection fees to make building the housing easier.