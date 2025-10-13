Healthwatch | How to navigate cold and flu season

With cold and flu season here, it’s important to remember how we can protect ourselves and others from getting sick.

“Make sure to get vaccinated so you can prevent the spread of certain illnesses, regularly wash your hands and keep your environment clean,” explained Neha Vyas, MD, a family medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic.

When it comes to vaccines, Dr. Vyas recommends checking with your primary care provider to see which ones are right for you.

Frequently washing your hands and disinfecting high-touch surfaces also helps protect both you and those around you from getting sick.

Dr. Vyas adds that stocking up on some essential medicines at home is key as well.

This includes over-the-counter remedies for pain, fever and cough.

If you do start feeling sick, Dr. Vyas said there are a few things to keep in mind.

“If you have a cough, make sure you cover it with a mask, turn your head to the side or cough in your sleeve,” Dr. Vyas said. “You should also consult with your doctor if your symptoms last longer than a week or if they’re not getting any better.”

Dr. Vyas said staying home when you’re sick and taking these small steps can help prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses.