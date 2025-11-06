Mamdani heading to Puerto Rico for an annual conference of New York political insiders

New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, center, walks with members of his transition team including Elana Leopold, left, and Melanie Hartzog for a news conference in the Queens borough of New York, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

NEW YORK – New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is traveling to Puerto Rico on Thursday for an annual summit that brings New York politicians and lobbyists to sunny San Juan for strategy meetings, workshops and boozy confabs.

Fresh off his election win, Mamdani is expected to be a main attraction of the Somos conference, where he'll have a chance to meet political insiders eager to bend his ear as he starts to staff up his incoming administration.

Mamdani, 34, announced his transition team this week, hiring a group of veteran officials to help guide his shift to City Hall, as he plans to carry out an ambitious affordability agenda when he takes office next year.

At Somos, he's set to attend a Thursday evening cocktail reception organized by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who had been one of his big boosters during his campaign.

The conference is something of a post-Election Day retreat for the state's political movers and shakers at a Hilton hotel in San Juan. This year, there are ballroom events billed as “Workforce Development Through Rising Communities” and “Celebrating Human Services Together," along with a series of legislative workshops. Though, the whole affair is typically viewed as a chance to unwind, schmooze and party.

Mamdani, who will be accompanied by a crew of staffers, is set to return to New York on Saturday.

The trip comes days after he defeated former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in New York City's mayoral race.