Healthwatch | Importance of knowing family health history

Thursday is Thanksgiving. It’s also Family Health History Day.

As you’re gathered with your parents, siblings and other relatives, consider talking to them about their health.

“Many chronic health conditions do have a genetic basis, so it’s important to know if diabetes or heart disease runs in your family, and especially if cancer, or even mental health runs in your family. It does put you at higher risk for developing these conditions,” explained Neha Vyas, MD, family medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Vyas said people may react differently when it comes to discussing a sensitive topic like their health.

Some may be more open than others.

That’s why she suggests approaching the conversation with empathy.

She adds that the sooner you can find out about any genetic risks, the better – especially for screening purposes.

For example, if breast cancer runs in your family, your physician may want to start screenings at an earlier age.

“It’s also important to know what medications work well in your family because those medications may be the same ones that would work for you if you were to develop that condition,” said Dr. Vyas.

Dr. Vyas said if you do find out a certain condition runs in your family, it’s best not to panic.

That doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to get it.

Instead, let your physician know so they can decide whether further testing may be needed.