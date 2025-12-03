Healthwatch | Importance of flu vaccine as we head into winter

It is National Influenza Vaccination Week.

If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, now is a good time to do so, especially since flu season peaks between December and February.

“It’s very important to get the influenza vaccine because influenza is a serious cause of illness and mortality in the US and throughout the world. It can affect almost everybody, including the very young, the very old, and those with chronic medical conditions, along with people who are in nursing homes or in group settings, or who are pregnant,” said Neha Vyas, MD, family medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Vyas said while the flu vaccine doesn’t prevent the virus entirely, it can help reduce the severity of symptoms.

It can also help protect those around you who may not be able to get vaccinated, like babies or people who are immunocompromised.

Right now, there are two types of flu vaccines available: one is an injection in the arm, and the other is a nasal spray.

Dr. Vyas said side effects for both are generally mild and tend to go away within a day or two.

“For people who are receiving the influenza vaccine for the first time, they may need two vaccines separated at least a month apart,” she said. “And we have a special vaccine for our patients over the age of 65 that has a special component in it that will help boost their immune response against this strain of influenza.”

Besides getting vaccinated, Dr. Vyas reminds the public to make sure they are regularly washing their hands and staying home when sick.