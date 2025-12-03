Mets and reliever Devin Williams finalize $51 million, 3-year contract

FILE - New York Yankees pitcher Devin Williams delivers against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning of Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series, Oct. 7, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

NEW YORK – Devin Williams and the Mets finalized a $51 million, three-year contract on Wednesday that locks in a critical late-inning reliever as New York rebuilds its bullpen after missing the playoffs last season.

The right-hander will receive $5 million per year deferred for 10 years starting in 2036, so the contract won't be fully paid until 2045.

Williams spent last season across town with the New York Yankees, going 4-6 with a career-worst 4.79 ERA and 18 saves in 22 chances. He lost the closer’s job, regained it and then lost it again before finishing the year with four scoreless outings during the American League playoffs.

With the Mets, the 31-year-old Williams could replace free agent closer Edwin Díaz in a revamped bullpen or complement him as a top setup man if Díaz re-signs.

Left-handers Brooks Raley, A.J. Minter and Richard Lovelady return next season, along with right-hander Huascar Brazobán. But the Mets' other healthy relief options at this point are largely inexperienced — and Minter missed most of last season with a torn left lat muscle that required surgery.

Williams is a two-time All-Star who twice won the Trevor Hoffman NL Reliever of the Year Award with the Milwaukee Brewers while Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns was running that team. Williams also was voted the 2020 NL Rookie of the Year.

“Devin is a dynamic pitcher who will help bolster the back of the bullpen,” Stearns said in a news release announcing the deal. “He is an experienced arm with a proven track record pitching in high-leverage situations. We are excited to welcome Devin and his family to Queens.”

Williams was pitching for the Brewers when he gave up a go-ahead homer to Mets slugger Pete Alonso in the deciding Game 3 of their 2024 NL Wild Card Series. The three-run shot put New York ahead in the ninth inning, and the Mets won the series.

Milwaukee then traded Williams to the Yankees for pitcher Nestor Cortes and infielder Caleb Durbin last December.

Known for a changeup so deceptive it's called The Airbender, Williams struck out 90 batters and walked 25 in 62 innings over 67 appearances during his lone season in pinstripes. He made $8.6 million in 2025.

After the Yankees were eliminated from the postseason, Williams said he was open to re-signing with the team.

“At first it was a challenge, but I’ve grown to love being here,” the reliever said in October following a 5-2 loss to Toronto in Game 4 of their AL Division Series. “I love this city. I love taking the train to the field every day. Yeah, I really enjoyed my experience here.”

Williams is 31-16 with a 2.45 ERA and 86 saves in 308 relief appearances over seven major league seasons. He has 465 strikeouts and 137 walks in 297 2/3 innings.

He becomes the latest member of the Mets brought over from the Yankees organization by Stearns and owner Steve Cohen in recent years, including outfielder Juan Soto, pitcher Clay Holmes, catcher Luis Torrens and manager Carlos Mendoza.

Williams gets a $6 million signing bonus from the Mets payable in three equal installments on April 1 from 2026-28 and salaries of $15 million annually, of which $5 million per year will be deferred.

His deferred money is payable in installments due on July 1 from 2036-45. The 2026 money is payable $1.5 million each from 2036-38 and $500,000 in 2039, and the 2027 money with $1 million in 2039, and $1.5 million each in 2040 and ’41, and $1 million in 2042. The final year’s deferred salary is due $500,000 in 2042 and $1.5 million each from 2043-45.

Williams gets a hotel suite on road trips and a $1 million assignment bonus if traded, payable by the acquiring team.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

