Healthwatch | Why our bodies crave carbs

Find yourself craving carbs, especially when you’re tired? Turns out, there’s a reason for that.

Cleveland Clinic registered dietitian Teresa Eury explains carbs are the go-to source of energy for our bodies.

“Think of carbohydrates like the engine in a car. If you don’t have the engine, you’re not going to run too well. Your body tries to slow down if you don’t get enough carbohydrates, and then it will start using sources that are non-carbohydrate related so it can make glucose for the brain’s main source of energy,” Eury explained.

According to Eury, carbs are fibers, starches and sugars – and they’re our body’s preferred fuel.

But it’s important to remember that some types of carbs are better for you than others

Eury said you want to get your carb intake from things like fruits, whole grains and starchy vegetables.

And while you can enjoy chips and pizza occasionally, these foods give us a quick boost of energy that doesn’t last and can spark even more cravings.

Eury added that pairing carbs with other nutritious foods can help curb cravings as well.

“You want to add some protein because this helps keep carbs sitting in our stomachs a little bit longer. If we eat carbohydrates just by themselves, they tend to move out of our stomachs quickly. This can make us sleepy and crave more carbs,” Eury said. “Incorporating protein and a heart-healthy fat, like an avocado, can help balance out your mood and lessen cravings.”

Eury said carb needs vary from person to person, but a good rule of thumb is to fill half your plate with fruits and veggies, a quarter with whole grains and a quarter with protein.