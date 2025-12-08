Healthwatch | How to ease holiday stress

The holidays are here, and sometimes they can feel just as stressful as they are joyful.

This often comes down to the pressures we all face this time of year.

“People can feel pressure to please everybody, pressure to be joyful and be in the holiday spirit, as well as pressure to make everything right,” said Dawn Potter, PsyD, a psychologist for Cleveland Clinic.

If you’re more stressed this time of year, Dr. Potter said the best place to start is figuring out why.

For those feeling stretched thin by a full calendar, it can help to pare things down and remind yourself it’s OK to say no.

While spending time with friends and family is important, Dr. Potter said we can’t forget to set time aside for ourselves.

Taking a moment to do something you enjoy can go a long way in sparking some holiday cheer rather than stress.

And just because something’s been a tradition doesn’t mean you can’t try something different for your peace of mind.

“I think it’s important to remember that you have a choice about what you do for the holidays. Just because something has always been done a certain way does not mean you can’t do something new, do something different and make a new tradition,” Dr. Potter said.

Planning ahead at this time of year is also key to reducing stress – leave early for travel and avoid last-minute shopping when possible.