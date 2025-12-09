Healthwatch | Which skincare products actually work?

With so many skincare products being promoted on social media these days, it can be hard to know which ones actually work.

“More expensive products do not mean they are more effective. You can use the affordable products. You don’t need to break the bank,” said Dalia McCoy, MD, physician at Cleveland Clinic. “As long as you continue using it and have a daily routine, these will work.”

Dr. McCoy said everyone’s skincare needs are going to be different.

However, generally speaking, she would recommend using a retinol or retinoid to help with collagen production and reducing fine lines.

Retinols are considered milder and can be bought over the counter, while retinoids require a prescription.

Dr. McCoy also suggests using products with niacinamide and vitamin C in them since both can aid in reducing redness and discoloration.

Moisturizer is also beneficial for hydrating your skin.

And last but not least is sunscreen.

She said that’s not only going to help with anti-aging, but more importantly, skin cancer prevention.

“If you use an SPF of 30 to 50, it will be good. But don’t forget to do it. Especially in the exposed areas where the UV light hits you: face, neck, hands. Very important,” she said.

Dr. McCoy adds that eating a healthy diet, getting enough sleep and drinking plenty of water are also important for good skin.