Healthwatch | Dietitian highlights the power of peanuts

March is National Peanut Month.

Did you know peanuts are one of the most popular snacks in the United States?

And for good reason.

Not only are they tasty, but they can also be healthy.

“Peanuts are great. They check three boxes at once: protein, healthy fats, and fiber. They really are a nutritional powerhouse. They’re highly versatile. And they’ve got a lot of nutrients that we don’t get enough of, specifically folate, magnesium, vitamin A. We know that Americans are not getting enough of these nutrients or they’re trying to supplement to get them. So, peanuts are an easy, great way to get them in, said Kristin Kirkpatrick, RD, registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic.

Kirkpatrick said there are many ways to consume peanuts.

You can eat them raw, add them to a recipe, or opt for peanut butter instead.

And while peanuts are considered healthy, Kirkpatrick said they are high in calories and fat, so keep that in mind with your dietary goals.

She also recommends skipping peanut butter brands that include a lot of ingredients.

“Getting the purest form of peanut butter is oftentimes the most optimal form. But sometimes it can be confusing for consumers. So, for example, if you see a natural peanut butter, it could still have palm oil or sugar added into it. What you want to do is look for options that have peanuts, or at the most, minimum peanuts and salt,” she said.

Kirkpatrick said for those concerned about mold with peanuts, it’s not usually an issue here in the United States since they are well-regulated.

It’s more so a potential risk with peanuts grown outside the United States.