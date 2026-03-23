Healthwatch | How cholesterol guidelines could impact you

If you haven’t had a physical in a while, you may notice some changes at your next appointment, including what tests your doctor orders.

It’s now recommended that everyone get their Lp(a) checked.

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“Lp(a) is a causal risk factor for cardiovascular disease. And for the first time ever in the US guidelines, they’re saying that it should be checked at least one time in your entire life span,” said Leslie Cho, MD, cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Cho said previously, only .1% of the US population was getting their Lp(a) checked, even though high levels are often inherited.

But that’s not the only change people can expect.

Updated guidelines also recommend children between the ages 9 and 11 get tested for cholesterol due to genetic risk factors, and then again when they turn 19.

Dr. Cho explains that the sooner high cholesterol can be diagnosed and treated, the better the outcome.

“People weren’t getting their cholesterol checked until they hit menopause, or people weren’t getting their cholesterol checked until something happened to them, or in their 50s, and then by that time, a lot of people had disease,” said Dr. Cho. “And so that’s not the goal. The goal is for you not to have disease. The goal is for you not to need a stent, not to need a bypass, not to have a heart attack, not to have stroke.”

Dr. Cho said the best way to manage your cholesterol is through a healthy diet and exercise.

Although in some cases, medication may be necessary.