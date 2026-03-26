Healthwatch |Preventing tick bites this spring

Now that the weather is warming, ticks are once again reemerging.

If you like to spend time outdoors, it’s important to keep an eye out for the little critters since they can carry Lyme disease.

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“There are a number of things with ticks that are interesting. Ticks live for two to three years. And with milder winters, you have more of those ticks making it another year, and therefore reproducing, et cetera. So, we’re seeing that higher tick burden,” explained Christopher Bazzoli, MD, emergency medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Bazzoli said Lyme disease is carried by deer ticks, which are commonly found in wooded areas or places with tall grass.

Symptoms of a tick bite can vary and may include a bullseye rash, joint pain and nerve issues.

When it comes to prevention, it’s best to keep your skin covered outdoors.

Dr. Bazzoli suggests wearing long sleeves and tucking your pants into your socks.

In addition, he recommends performing tick checks twice a day and using repellent.

“Repellents are very effective. The same repellents that we use for mosquitoes, DEET at the 20% concentration. It is safe for pregnant mothers and children. If you don’t like the texture of DEET, there are alternatives,” he said.

Dr. Bazzoli said if you do find a tick on your body, be careful with removal.

It’s best to use tweezers and get as close to the skin as possible before pulling it off. You don’t want anything left behind.

You should then wash the area.

Any concerning symptoms should be reported to your physician.