Healthwatch: How to start your morning with less stress

Trying to make your mornings less stressful?

It’s easier said than done but finding ways to manage stress after your alarm goes off can make a difference in your overall health.

“Stress is our body’s natural response to perceived challenges or threats, and over time, it can harm both our mental and physical health without a proper recovery period. For example, if you have a stressful day at work and then you’re able to come home and relax, that stress is less destructive. However, chronic, ongoing stress without that relief is much more damaging,” said Beena Persaud, PsyD, a psychologist with Cleveland Clinic.

With April marking Stress Awareness Month, Dr. Persaud said the key to managing your morning stress is preparation.

Whether it’s picking out clothes or packing lunches, getting what you can done the night before makes for an easier morning.

When you first wake up, you should also avoid checking your phone right away.

Instead, try meditating or doing something you enjoy to reduce stress.

If mornings still feel overwhelming, Dr. Persaud said to consider reaching out to a mental health professional.

“If you notice disturbances in your sleep, mood or feel like you just can’t calm down, relax or recover from stress – it’s definitely good to seek out some help then,” Dr. Persaud said.

Dr. Persaud added that a mental health professional can work with you to identify your stress triggers and come up with ways to cope.