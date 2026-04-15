Healthwatch: Why expensive beauty products are not always better

When it comes to hair and skincare products, it can be easy to assume that the more expensive brands are better, but that’s not always true.

“When you look at hair care and skin care, I think ultimately, more expensive doesn’t mean that it’s better. There are a lot of different things that go into price points. You can look at concentration of active ingredients, the packaging, the marketing, the formulation,” said Shilpi Khetarpal, MD, dermatologist at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Khetarpal said, rather than focusing on the price of a product, consider what ingredients are in it.

You want to make sure they’re safe and effective.

For example, if you’re looking for a new shampoo, she recommends buying one that is sulfate-free.

She explains that sulfate can be damaging to your hair and strip the color.

As for moisturizers, Dr. Khetarpal suggests choosing a brand with hydrating ingredients like ceramide, cholesterol and hyaluronic acid.

“In general, when looking at skincare products, avoid things like fragrance. It may smell good, but when you put it on your skin, fragrance can cause irritation and dry out our skin. So, essentially avoiding fragrances is one key thing,” she said. “And then people with more sensitive skin, there are some allergens that we recommend they be careful of, but I think fragrance is probably the most common thing we see in personal care products that is not necessary and that can cause irritation.”

Dr. Khetarpal said, regardless of which products you buy, don’t forget to add sunscreen to your routine too.

She said broad spectrum with an SPF of 30 or higher is best.