Healthwatch: How mocktails offer a healthier way to unwind

April marks Alcohol Awareness Month, and as more people look to cut back on drinking, mocktails are becoming a popular option.

“Mocktails are simply non-alcoholic versions of cocktails that mimic their flavor and consistency. They’re a great alternative if you want that experience, but you don’t want to have the alcohol consumption with it,” said Kristin Kirkpatrick, RD, a registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic.

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Kirkpatrick said alcohol can take a real toll on the body – from weight gain to increasing the risk of certain diseases.

With that in mind, choosing a mocktail can be a healthier option overall.

But like anything we eat or drink, Kirkpatrick says it’s important to pay attention to the ingredients.

Mocktails can include additives like caffeine, sugar and artificial sweeteners.

Whether you’re out on the town or at home, Kirkpatrick says simple swaps can make your next mocktail healthier.

“If it’s got simple syrup, see if you can replace that with actual fresh juice. Think about whether there are any herbs, roots or spices that can be included in the mocktail. Ginseng would be an example. Ginger would be an example that we know has a functional component that can help with digestion. Adding cinnamon to something can help with blood sugar management. Think about where you can get that benefit without having all the simple syrups, sugars and additives,” Kirkpatrick said.

When it comes to mocktails, Kirkpatrick noted presentation matters as well.

Using a cocktail glass or adding garnishes can help give you the same type of experience without missing the booze.