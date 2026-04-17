Opening statements set for Tuesday in Harvey Weinstein's rape retrial
Associated Press
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Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan criminal court on Friday, April 17, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, Pool)
NEW YORK – Opening statements are set for Tuesday in Harvey Weinstein 's third trial on a New York rape charge.
Four days of jury selection wrapped up Friday in the case against the former Hollywood powerbroker turned #MeToo pariah. A jury of seven men and five women will be tasked with deciding whether he raped a woman in a Manhattan hotel in 2013.
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Weinstein has pleaded not guilty. The trial is expected to take up to four weeks.
At 73, the Oscar-winning former movie producer has spent much of the last decade fighting sexual assault cases in New York and Los Angeles.