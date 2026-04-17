Opening statements set for Tuesday in Harvey Weinstein's rape retrial

Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan criminal court on Friday, April 17, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, Pool)

NEW YORK – Opening statements are set for Tuesday in Harvey Weinstein 's third trial on a New York rape charge.

Four days of jury selection wrapped up Friday in the case against the former Hollywood powerbroker turned #MeToo pariah. A jury of seven men and five women will be tasked with deciding whether he raped a woman in a Manhattan hotel in 2013.

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Weinstein has pleaded not guilty. The trial is expected to take up to four weeks.

At 73, the Oscar-winning former movie producer has spent much of the last decade fighting sexual assault cases in New York and Los Angeles.

He was convicted in both cities, but his initial 2020 New York conviction was overturned. Then jurors at a retrial last year deadlocked on the rape charge, while reaching a mixed verdict on sexual assault charges pertaining to two other women.

Weinstein denies all the allegations and has appealed his various convictions. He has been behind bars for six years to date.