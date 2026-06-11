Consumer Reports: June Deals are heating up - Here’s how to save big!

June is shaping up to rival November for sales thanks to early-summer deals from Amazon and other retailers.

Consumer Reports (CR) is breaking down June’s prime deals that you can buy now without breaking the bank.

Summer sales are heating up earlier than expected this year.

“Whether you’re going big or small, you’re going to see savings for dad,” said Samantha Gordon with Consumer Reports. “With Father’s Day on June 21st, we’ll start to see sales around giftable items for Dad towards the beginning of the month.”

We’ll start with a classic Father’s Day gift: a cordless drill. CR says a lightweight battery-powered model is best for most people. And if Dad already owns battery-powered tools, try to stick with the same brand so the batteries can be used interchangeably.

That compatibility advice goes for smartwatches and fitness trackers, too. Pick one that works with Dad’s phone and has decent battery life. Knowing how he’ll use it can help narrow your choices. For example, if he swims, opt for a water-resistant model.

“Prime Day has been running for 10 years, and it almost always happens in July,” Gordon explained. “But this year it’s happening a month earlier, which means you don’t have to wait to save.”

Some of the biggest Prime Day discounts are often on Amazon’s own products: Ring doorbells, Fire TV Sticks, Kindles, and Echo smart speakers.

If you’re in the market for a new smart speaker, choose one that works with the devices you already have. CR says sound quality is also important, especially if you’ll use it to play music.

Prime Day is also known for countertop kitchen deals. And if you’re on a smoothie kick—or a milkshake kick—you may be able to score a new blender for less. CR says for blenders—you’ll want one that’s easy to use and clean.

And if this isn’t the right time to go shopping based on your budget. Consumer Reports says we’re likely to see some early July 4 sales, especially on mattresses and large appliances.