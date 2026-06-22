Healthwatch: The many benefits of bird watching

If you’re looking for a way to relax this summer, how about spending some time outside admiring all the beautiful birds?

As Susan Albers, PsyD, psychologist at Cleveland Clinic explains, bird watching, also known as birding, can be very calming.

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“The number one benefit of birding is that it gets you out into nature. Studies have shown that just 15 minutes out in nature can reduce your cortisol, the stress hormone, reduce your heart rate and your blood pressure, in addition to releasing a relaxation response. So, getting out into nature can be a great investment in your mental health,” said Dr. Albers.

Dr. Albers said birding is also a natural way to practice mindfulness meditation, which is when you stay grounded in the moment.

Rather than focusing on any worries or repetitive thoughts, your brain concentrates on the sights and sounds of the birds instead.

She said another perk to birding is that it can be done anywhere.

You could sit by your window or go to the park.

You also don’t need any fancy equipment or to be an expert.

What matters is that it helps you relax.

“The best time to go birding for your mental health is in the morning. Birds are the most active. You also get exposed to the morning sunlight and fresh air, and studies have shown that this helps to boost your mood and sets a positive tone for the entire day,” she said.

Dr. Albers said birding can also be a great way to learn something new.

There are many apps and books available about the hobby.