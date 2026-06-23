Healthwatch: How long should it take you to fall asleep

How long does it take you to fall asleep?

Sleep experts call this sleep latency, and they say there’s a typical range for how long it takes most people to drift off.

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“Generally, it should take someone about 10 to 20 minutes to fall asleep. Faster isn’t necessarily better, because if you’re falling asleep within a minute, it may suggest sleep deprivation or an underlying sleep issue,” said Michelle Drerup, PsyD, a behavioral sleep medicine specialist at Cleveland Clinic.

While 10 to 20 minutes is a general guideline, Dr. Drerup said it varies from person to person.

It only becomes a problem if it keeps you from getting enough sleep or causes stress.

If you have trouble falling asleep, keeping a consistent sleep schedule, exercising regularly and avoiding caffeine at night can help.

Dr. Drerup also stressed not to get into bed until you’re actually sleepy or drowsy.

It’s important to know that an underlying sleep disorder can affect how long it takes you to fall asleep as well.

“One of the most common causes of sleep latency issues is chronic insomnia, which makes it harder to fall asleep,” Dr. Drerup said. “Restless legs syndrome can also affect sleep latency. In addition, people with untreated sleep apnea may fall asleep very quickly because they aren’t getting restorative sleep.”

Dr. Drerup recommends seeing a sleep specialist if sleep issues affect how you feel during the day.

They can help identify the cause and develop a treatment plan.