Healthwatch: How stress can impact your health

Reports show a majority of Americans are dealing with some kind of stress, and that stress can be harmful not just to their mental health but physical health too.

“The way stress response works is it’s our body’s natural response against a perceived threat, and that threat can be emotional or physical. It’s meant to help us run away from the threat, fight off the threat, and heal from the injury and trauma that might happen as a result of the threat. It is really meant to be a short-term response,” said YuFang Lin, MD, who specializes in integrative medicine at Cleveland Clinic.

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Dr. Lin said long-term stress can lead to all kinds of health issues.

For example, it can increase a person’s heart rate and blood pressure.

It can also cause inflammation, insomnia and contribute to chronic disease, such as obesity, heart disease and diabetes.

She knows stress can be hard to avoid, but there are things you can do to help relieve some of it.

For starters, make sure you have a healthy diet that’s rich in nutrients.

“Other things you can do include exercise. Research shows that it’s equally effective as a medicine when you’re under stress. In addition, spending time outdoors, doing something joyful, and making sure you prioritize sleep. When you’re getting enough sleep, you tend to have a little bit more ability to deal with stress,” she said.

Dr. Lin said it can also help to drink calming teas and practice deep breathing exercises.

If you notice your stress doesn’t seem to be improving, it’s best to consult with a mental health professional.