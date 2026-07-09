Consumer Reports: Which store has the best rotisserie chicken?

A store-bought rotisserie chicken can be a weeknight lifesaver. When everyone is hungry and cooking from scratch isn’t realistic, picking up a ready-to-eat chicken can make dinner as simple as adding a salad or a side of vegetables. But Consumer Reports says not all rotisserie chickens are the same.

Consumer Reports tested rotisserie chickens from 10 retailers, including Costco, Sam’s Club, Walmart, Whole Foods, Wegmans, and several other regional grocery stores. CR evaluated the chickens for taste and nutrition, and also tested both the packaging and the meat for chemicals associated with plastics, including phthalates and bisphenol A.

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In CR’s taste tests, Sam’s Club took the top spot for flavor. Consumer Reports nutritionist Amy Keating says the Sam’s Club chicken was consistent from bird to bird, with moist, juicy meat and a deep roasted flavor.

Costco, Stop & Shop, Walmart, Wegmans, and Whole Foods also made Consumer Reports’ “best overall” list.

Consumer Reports also looked at potential chemical exposure from the packaging. Tests did not find PFAS in any of the chicken or packaging. However, CR did find phthalates in every chicken tested except ShopRite.

For most brands, the levels weren’t concerning. But Costco and Walmart had the highest levels, and CR’s experts say adults should have no more than 6 ounces and children no more than about 2 ounces a day of these chickens.

For food safety, Consumer Reports recommends eating rotisserie chicken within two hours of bringing it home or removing it from the plastic packaging and refrigerating it. Do not reheat the chicken in its original container.

Leftovers can be stored in the refrigerator for up to four days. After that, toss them—or freeze the chicken within four days and use it within four months for the best taste and texture.

A rotisserie chicken can still be a convenient dinner option, but Consumer Reports says choosing carefully and handling it safely can help you get the most out of this quick meal solution.