Thousands of gas ranges sold at Best Buy recalled for fire hazard risk

Thousands of Insignia Front Control Gas Ranges sold at Best Buy have been recalled due to a fire hazard that could cause serious injuries, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

About 3,820 products, as well as 700 sold in Canada, were included in the recall. Authorities warn that the front-mounted knobs can be turned on accidentally by humans or pets.

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The gas ranges were sold in stores and online from November 2020 through March 2026 for between $280 and $1,470. They have model numbers NS-RGFGSS1 and NS-RGFCGS2 and are stainless steel with five front-knobs on the oven with the “Insignia” label on the bottom of the oven door. A label with the model number can be found on the inside of the range’s bottom drawer.

At this time, there has been one report of the knobs being activated by accidental contact, but there have been no confirmed injuries.

If you purchased this recalled oven, please visit Best Buy’s recall website at https://www.recallrtr.com/range . The firm is offering a free set of compatible knob covers with instructions for its gas range.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is urging consumers to make sure children and pets are kept away from the knobs, ensure they are off before leaving home or going to bed, and to not leave objects on the range when it is not in use.