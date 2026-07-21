Healthwatch: Can you be allergic to the sun?

Is it possible to have a sun allergy?

It may feel that way on a hot day, but for some people, that’s actually the case.

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“It’s relatively uncommon, but you can be allergic to the sun. It’s generally referred to as a photosensitivity or a sun allergy, and it basically happens when the immune system overreacts to ultraviolet rays,” explained Shilpi Khetarpal, MD, a dermatologist for Cleveland Clinic.

According to Dr. Khetarpal, people with a sun allergy usually develop a rash after being in the sun.

The rash typically shows up on parts of the skin that get direct sunlight.

Unlike a sunburn, this allergic reaction can show up after just a few minutes in the sun and happens regularly.

While rare, Dr. Khetarpal said you can develop a sun allergy at any age.

So, what should you do if you think you have one?

“If you’re repeatedly having symptoms that are uncomfortable or cover large areas of your skin, absolutely see a board-certified dermatologist for proper diagnosis and treatment,” Dr. Khetarpal said.

In general, Dr. Khetarpal recommends everyone wear sunscreen, use sun protective clothing and avoid the sun in the midday hours when it’s strongest.