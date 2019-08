DUBLIN, Va. - The Dublin Police Department is looking for Dakota Harriman, 22.

According to police, Harriman was last seen leaving his brother's house in the area of Roseberry Street.

Harriman has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet, 3 inches tall.

Anyone with information should contact Dublin police at 540-980-7800 and speak with Cpl. David King or Officer Ethan Akers.