Grandin Village restaurants feed police officers during search for wanted Marine Michael Brown

The search for wanted Marine Michael Brown impacted restaurants in the Grandin Village area on Thursday.

Nathan Webster, the owner of Scratch Biscuit Company and The Village Grill, said that business was so slow that his employees used their time to feed local and state law enforcement officer.

Scratch Biscuit Company sent more than 70 breakfast biscuits to officers near Patrick Henry High School.

At The Village Grill, officers were given lunch and dinner on the house.

“We kind of wanted to extend our hand and say, ‘Hey come down and get some food. It’s been cold last night and cold today. It’s a hard job they’re doing and they help keep our community safe. For us it sounds like the right thing to do,” Webster said.

Webster said the offer is open to officers until they close at midnight.