Authorities clear scene after potential Michael Brown spotting in Northeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities have left the search area.

They said they found no evidence that Michael Brown was ever in the area.

Members of multiple law enforcement agencies are in Northeast Roanoke after a possible sighting of Michael Brown,

Police responded after receiving a call that someone with a backpack and rifle was on the train tracks.

Police are focusing on the stretch of tracks between Pennsylvania Avenue and Palmer Avenue.

Norfolk Southern confirms train traffic is being held in the Palmer Avenue area, east of Plantation Road, during this search.

Members of both federal and local law enforcement are at the scene.

The map below shows an approximate area of the search.