Rocky Mount man charged with supporting ISIS, making video detailing how to make explosives

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A man suspected to support the Islamic State has been arrested and charged with making a video to help ISIS.

A federal criminal complaint claims 30-year-old Romeo Langhorne of Rocky Mount attempted to teach ISIS supporters how to make an explosive often used in suicide bombings through an instructional video. The complaint said Langhorne attempted to post the video online November 11.

Langhorne is being held in the Western Virginia Regional Jail in Salem.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation had monitored Langhorne since February through an undercover agent who talked with him through online messages. Langhorne lived near Jacksonville, Florida when the investigation started, but the criminal complaint said surveillance agents saw Langhorne arrive at the Roanoke Amtrak station in April and go to his mother’s house.

The criminal complaint claims Langhorne created a video on how to make triacetone triperoxide (TATP), a deadly explosive chemical, with the assistance of the undercover agent. According to the affidavit, Langhorne and the agent had specifically discussed materials needed to make an explosive device.

According to the criminal complaint, Langhorne had posted images and statements supporting ISIS as far back as 2014. The affidavit claims Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts connected to Langhorne all posted materials declaring support for the Islamic State.