Schools reopen after Grandin Village bank robbery

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Heights Elementary, Wasena Elementary, Woodrow Wilson Middle School and Patrick Henry High School have lifted their “hold and release” order.

While similar to a lockdown, “hold and release” is put into effect to prevent unauthorized entry if a threat is near the school campus.

Both a lockdown and a hold and release have the school secured from outside entry.

Original Story

Roanoke police are investigating a reported bank robbery that happened in Grandin Village on Monday afternoon.

The call came in at 1:15 p.m. for a robbery at Pinnacle Bank on Grandin Road.

Four nearby schools: Virginia Heights Elementary, Wasena Elementary, Woodrow Wilson Middle School, and Patrick Henry High School are currently on a “hold and secure” as a precaution, according to Roanoke City Public Schools spokesman Justin McLeod.

Because of this, school dismissal could be delayed. Until lifted, students and staff are to remain in the schools.

