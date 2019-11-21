ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police have arrested a woman believed to have helped a man rob the Pinnacle Bank in Grandin Village on Monday.

Police identified, located and arrested Jessica Huffmyer, 35, of Roanoke, charging her with one count of robbery.

The search continues for the man wanted after the robbery.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know.